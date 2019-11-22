Ex-Boston College student pleads not guilty in suicide texting case involving boyfriend

A former Boston College student who prosecutors say sent texts encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself pleaded not guilty Friday to a manslaughter charge.

Inyoung You, 21, entered the plea to an October indictment charging her with sending more than 47,000 texts to Alexander Urtula, 22, of New Jersey in the weeks before his May 20 suicide in Boston.

She showed no expression as prosecutors detailed the case against her at the arraignment.

The court appearance came after You returned to the U.S. from South Korea, NBC 10 Boston reported.

The judge set bail at $5,000 and also ordered You to surrender her passport and report to probation twice a week, according to the station.

The trial date was set for November 2020.

At the arraignment, prosecutors told the judge You became upset when she found out Urtula had been in touch with a former girlfriend, the station reported.

Prosecutors have said You exerted complete control over Urtula emotionally and mentally, during a tumultuous 18-month relationship.

You hired a public relations firm that released text messages suggesting she tried to stop Urtula from killing himself, Fox 25 Boston reported. Urtula jumped to his death from the top of a parking garage on the day of his graduation from Boston College.

You’s prosecution has been likened to the suicide texting case that another Massachusetts prosecutor brought against Michelle Carter in 2017.

Carter went to prison after a judge found her guilty of sending texts encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself, which he ultimately did.