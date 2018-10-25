Evacuations reported at Time Warner Center for 2nd straight day

Evacuations were reported at Time Warner Center in New York City again Thursday night, one day after a bomb scare forced the building to clear out.

The NYPD told Fox News on Thursday investigators were responding to the center “out of an abundance of caution,” and said that there’s an “object” in the building. Investigators — not including the bomb squad — will examine it.

The building, which is home to CNN, previously was evacuated Wednesday morning after a package containing explosive material was received in the Time Warner’s mailroom.

The package turned out to be one of 10 mailed to political figures across the U.S. The package sent to the Time Warner Center was sent to former CIA Director John Brennan care of CNN although he’s an NBC analyst, officials said.