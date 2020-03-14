Europe is coronavirus pandemic epicenter as cases surge: WHO

In a “tragic milestone,” Europe has surpassed China to become the epicenter of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people around the world.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said Friday night they have seen more than 132,000 cases of the virus in 123 countries since it first emerged in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Overnight Friday, the number of cases surged past 145,000 with the most confirmed cases coming from China, Italy, and Iran.

“Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of (the) world combined apart from China,” Tedros said via a virtual news conference in Geneva.

“More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic.”

Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, recorded its highest daily toll yet.

Over the past 24 hours, it has recorded more than 250 deaths, taking the total to well past 1,000 with more than 17,600 infections overall. In the three weeks since the country identified its first virus cluster, Italy initiated an unprecedented lockdown, ordering businesses to close and restricting people’s movement.

NEWBORN TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS IN LONDON HOSPITAL

Mayors of many Italian cities, including Rome and Milan, decided to close public playgrounds and parks.

Among the parks whose gates were locked Saturday was Rome’s sprawling Villa Pamphilj, a hilly expansive of umbrella pines and palm trees on the former grounds of a noble family.

Meanwhile, Spain, the worst-affected European nation after Italy, has seen more than 132 deaths. Health officials said Saturday coronavirus infections have reached 5,753 people, of which almost 3,000 are in the capital, Madrid.

That represents a national increase of more than 1,500 in 24 hours.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to declare a state of alert on Saturday for two weeks, while some 60,000 people in four towns were placed on mandatory lockdown Friday that echoed Italy’s.

Residents in Madrid and northeast Catalonia woke up Saturday to shuttered bars and restaurants while other nonessential commercial outlets were closed by regional authorities.

CHINA REFRAMES CORONAVIRUS NARRATIVE, TOUTS XI’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS DESPITE BODIES PILING UP

In just 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases also spiked in some places. France saw an additional 800 cases to reach more than 3,600 by Friday, while Britain went from 590 to nearly 800.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that travel from Europe would be restricted for 30 days – although the U.K. and Ireland are not included. The Department of Homeland Security clarified that it affects most foreign nationals who were in Europe’s passport-free “Schengen Area” within 14 days prior to traveling to the U.S.

The area in question includes 26 counties including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Greece, and others. The U.K., who left the European Union in January after four decades, is not part of the “Schengen Area.”

The Trump administration slapped a travel ban on foreign nationals who visited China and Iran last month. On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Tedros urged countries to use aggressive measures, community mobilization, and social distancing to save lives.

“Do not just let this fire burn,” he said.

The spreading pandemic showed that power and influence offer no protection. Among those testing positive were the Canadian prime minister’s wife, a top aide to Iran’s supreme leader, Miami’s mayor, a Brazilian official who met with Trump, and an Australian Cabinet minister who met with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

Pressed by reporters, Trump, who also met with the Brazilian official, said he will “most likely” be tested for the virus “fairly soon,” reversing an earlier White House statement.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and the Associated Press contributed to this report.