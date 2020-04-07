Europe begins to flatten the curve, shows US the way in fight against coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It was another grim day of coronavirus figures across Europe.

But after weeks of lockdowns and social distancing, experts are seeing some glimmers of hope.

“The data coming out of Europe is encouraging,” Johns Hopkins University expert Crystal Watson told Fox News, “It’s a little early to say they’re out of the woods yet, but the trend is good. And it’s showing that staying home, taking these social distance measures, is useful.”

For example, Spain’s daily death toll Tuesday was still a horrendous 637. But that was “only” a 5.7 percent proportional increase. Half of what it was last week.

In France, the total number of intensive care cases rose to 7,072. Big, but it was the lowest increase in ICU admissions since March 17.

And over the weekend, the total number of people hospitalized in Italy fell for the first time since the pandemic started.

In a graphic specially made for Fox News by the firm Statista, showing daily totals of new COVID-19, it is vividly demonstrated how European countries have begun to “flatten the curve” of this virus as their populations shelter in place.

As is also demonstrated by the chart, the U.S. caseload has been rising steadily by the day, but could also show some signs of slowing down. The experts say we have to keep hunkering down

“I do think we’re a couple of weeks behind Europe in the evolution of the outbreak in the cities,” expert Watson also told us. “ So we need to buckle down, stay home, do as much social distancing as we can because that’s what’s going to make the difference here.”

Wise words indeed.