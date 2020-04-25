EU softened criticism on Chinese disinformation over fear of 'repercussions,' according to reports

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

European Union officials softened a report on disinformation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in response to pressure from China, according to reports.

Both The New York Times and South China Morning Post claimed to have obtained original versions of the report, which each publication cited as more damning than the document published on Friday.

The document was supposedly altered following pressure from China over possible “repercussions” against its trade partners.

The UK’s Telegraph reported that China originally attempted to block the report before the EU instead, “rearranged or removed” some of the criticism aimed at the Chinese government.

The published report makes note of several efforts by China to spread disinformation, particularly a “coordinated push by official Chinese sources to deflect any blame for the outbreak of the pandemic.”

The original document included language that spoke of “a global disinformation campaign to deflect blame for the outbreak of the pandemic and improve its international image.” The new version also omitted references to China’s criticism of France and a pro-Chinese bot network in Serbia.

According to the South China Post, the section was removed after Beijing warned EU diplomats based in China that there would be “repercussions” if the document was published. The Post reported that diplomats worried that the report would “strain” relations and make it “difficult to get medical supplies” from China.

The Times reported that Esther Osorio, a communications adviser to EU Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, ordered the delay of publication.

Osorio supposedly asked analysts to revise the document to focus less on China and Russia to avoid accusations of bias. Instead, she asked that the document differentiate between pushing disinformation and aggressively pushing a narrative.

At least one analyst formally objected to the delays and edits, writing to her bosses that the European Union was “self-censoring to appease the Chinese Communist Party.”

The Times spoke with Peter Stano, the EU spokesman, who said no revisions to the document had been ordered in response to diplomatic pressure, nor had the document been delayed. Stano did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment..

The European External Action Service (EEAS) compiled the report from documents, emails and interviews to determine the extent to which disinformation about the pandemic enabled its spread.

“The objective of this report is to provide a snapshot overview of the current trends and insights into disinformation activities related to COVID-19/Coronavirus,” the report reads in its preface. “It does not provide a comprehensive or complete overview and focusses primarily on the external dimension, in line with the European External Action Service (eeas) mandate.”

In a report released on April 1, the disinformation team said China’s “state media and government officials promote not proven theories about the origin of Covid-19”, adding that Chinese coverage highlighted “displays of gratitude by some European leaders in response to Chinese aid.”

The EEAS was originally established to monitor possible disinformation from Russia, but last year expanded its mission to include China.