Ethiopia's reforms challenged by party in ruling coalition

A party in Ethiopia’s ruling coalition is calling for an emergency meeting, saying reforms announced by the new prime minister were decided on without full consultations.

Wednesday’s statement by the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front appears to be the biggest challenge so far for Abiy Ahmed, who took office in April.

The TPLF, which has been the dominant force in government, says decisions to fully accept a peace deal with bitter rival Eritrea and open Ethiopia’s state-owned enterprises to investment were made before the ruling coalition’s congress met to discuss them: “We see this as a flaw.”

The statement accepts both decisions in principle but calls for caution in implementation.

Residents in the northern Tigray region have protested in recent days against Ethiopia’s agreement to fully implement the border demarcation decision.