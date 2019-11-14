Ethics Committee extends review of Tlaib, probes Hastings for alleged relationship with staffer

The House Ethics Committee on Thursday announced it is extending its review of a campaign finance matter related to Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, while acknowledging for the first time a probe of allegations against Florida Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings.

Less than a month after California Democratic Rep. Katie Hill resigned amid allegations that she slept with staffers, the House Ethics Committee announced it is probing allegations that Hastings had an improper “personal relationship with an individual employed in his congressional office,” and whether Hastings has received any improper gifts, including any forbearance, from that employee.”

Additionally, the Ethics Committee announced Thursday it decided to “extend” the probe into Tlaib to “gather additional information necessary to complete its review.” It had announced on August 16, 2019 that it received a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) concerning Tlaib.

READ THE OCE’S REFERRAL STATEMENT ON TLAIB

READ THE OCE’S EXHIBITS OUTLINING TLAIB’S POSSIBLE MISCONDUCT

The allegation against Tlaib is that her campaign committee, Rashida Tlaib for Congress, “reported campaign disbursements that may not be legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes,” according to a release from OCE.

If Tlaib “converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use, or if Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes, then Tlaib may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law,” the OCE continued. “The Board recommends that the Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Tlaib because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Tlaib converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use or Rep. Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes.”

In one April 2018 email released as an exhibit by OCE on Thursday, Tlaib wrote that she was “struggling financially right now” and was “sinking.” She continued: “So I was thinking the campaign could loan me money. …”

Talib’s lawyer said there is no evidence that she violated the law on purpose, and said there were no bad intentions.

Earlier this year, Tlaib boasted that Democrats would “impeach the motherf—er,” referring to President Trump.

“I have cooperated with the Committee since May 14, 2019,” Hastings said in a statement. “As they continue to conduct their work, I stand ready to fully cooperate with their inquiry.”

DEVELOPING…

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.