Ethics case opened on Conway’s comments about Alabama Senate race

The Office of Special Counsel has opened a case looking into allegations that White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway violated federal law when she made comments about Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore’s Democratic challenger.

Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, filed an ethics complaint with the OSC last week alleging Conway violated the Hatch Act — which bars most government employees from using their positions to engage in partisan politics — when she spoke about Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

Shaub on Wednesday tweeted an email from Ana Galindo-Marrone, chief of the Office of Special Counsel’s Hatch Act Unit, that shows the office is looking into the claims.

“We have received your Hatch Act complaint and will open a case file to address this matter,” Galindo-Marrone wrote.

The incident in question involves an appearance by Conway on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” Conway touted President Trump’s tax plan before taking aim at Jones.

“Doug Jones in Alabama, folks, don’t be fooled,” she said. “He’ll be a vote against tax cuts. He’s weak on crime, weak on borders. He’s strong on raising your taxes. He’s terrible for property owners. And Doug Jones is a doctrinaire liberal which is why he’s not saying anything and the media are trying to boost him.”

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade asked Conway, “So vote Roy Moore?”

Conway replied, “I’m telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through.”

Shaub, who left his ethics post earlier this year, took issue with Conway’s comments.

“She’s standing in front of the White House. It seems pretty clear she was appearing in her official capacity when she advocated against a candidate,” Shaub tweeted.

When contacted by Fox News, the Office of Special Counsel said they did not comment on investigations.

In February, Conway was “counseled” after plugging Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on “Fox & Friends.”