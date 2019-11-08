Essex lorry death victims include 10 teenagers, two as young as 15: British police

Ten teenagers – two of whom were only 15 years old – were among the 39 migrants found dead inside a refrigerated truck container in southeast England last month, police investigating the human trafficking tragedy revealed Friday.

Essex police released the names of the victims – all from Vietnam – discovered inside a shipping container on Oct. 23, in what is believed to be one of the country’s most deadly incidents involving people smuggling.

“This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores,” Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said. “Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families.”

