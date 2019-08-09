KREBS, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say a woman who escaped from a Wyoming prison nearly 10 years ago has been arrested in southeastern Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that officers acting on a tip arrested 32-year-old Ashli Faler on Aug. 1 at a home in Krebs, near McAlester and about 110 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.
The agency says Faler was serving up to three years in prison for a forgery conviction when she escaped after about 11 months in custody from a Wyoming Department of Corrections facility in Casper.
Faler was being held in the Pittsburg County Jail pending extradition to Wyoming.
Escapee from Wyoming prison arrested in southeast Oklahoma
