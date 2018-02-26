Escaped North Carolina killer dies after crashing stolen truck

A North Carolina man serving a life sentence for murder briefly escaped from prison Monday, but was killed when the stolen truck he was driving overturned on Interstate 85.

According to the Gaston Gazette, 46-year-old David Alan Woods stole a Ford truck belonging to the city of Lowell while on a work detail Monday afternoon. The truck was found sometime after 2:15 p.m. at the bottom of an embankment with its roof crushed.

The Gazette reported that Woods was ejected from the truck.

Woods had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and burglary in connection with the 1993 beating death of 89-year-old Roseline Murphy. Prosecutors said Woods and another man, Jeffrey Dickens, broke into Murphy’s trailer to rob her. Investigators said Dickens beat Murphy to death with a hammer before the two men left the scene to buy drugs.

According to the Gazette, Woods contacted the Sanford Police Department the next day and entered a guilty plea the day before his trial began. Dickens also confessed to killing Murphy and received a life sentence.

It was not immediately clear what kind of work Woods was doing when he escaped. An investigation into his escape is ongoing.

