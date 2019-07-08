Eric Swalwell says he supports DNC's decision to use debates to narrow Dem field, hours after dropping out of race

Former 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif, “agrees” with the DNC’s decision to use the heightened debate requirements to narrow the massive 2020 field.

Swalwell announced on Monday that he was withdrawing from the race and that he will seek re-election to retain his House seat next year. He also withheld offering any endorsement to another candidate.

Appearing on CNN just hours later, the California Democrat explained he exited the race because he promised his family and constituents that he was going be “honest” with his chances of winning and that the fundraising efforts at the end of the second quarter “just wasn’t there.”

“If we didn’t see a path to winning, there was no other reason to stay in,” Swalwell told CNN anchor Erin Burnett. “So I want to narrow this field and let others have their shot so we can get a nominee who can beat Donald Trump.”

When asked if other candidates should follow his lead and drop out, the California congressman responded by saying it’s a “personal decision,” but he did express support for DNC chairman Tom Perez for how he structured the debates.

“I support the Democratic Party process led by Tom Perez, which is to narrow the field and raise the threshold,” he said.

“I do think as time marches on as we go to this July debate and the September debate and the polling threshold and the donor threshold goes up, that will be good. And it’s enough time for anyone who’s on the stage right now to make their case and see their campaign grow, but we do want to really see the field shrink so candidates can contrast themselves. And I just found the hardest thing was to contrast myself with so many other candidates when you have a field of 20-plus individuals.”

The comments came after earlier in the day, Swalwell seemingly took issue with the DNC’s rule for the third debate, responding to a tweet saying the guidelines will likely “push more than half” the candidates out by then. He was previously one of the last candidates to qualify for the NBC debates in June.

Swalwell said that he would “absolutely” support former Vice President Joe Biden if we became the Democratic nominee despite going after him in last month’s debate where he urged the 2020 frontrunner to “pass the torch.” He also refrained from offering an endorsement when asked specifically about his California colleague Sen. Kamala Harris, saying he would “take some time” before backing a candidate.