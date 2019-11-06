Erdogan: Turkey arrested slain ISIS leader Baghdadi’s wife, other relatives

Turkey’s president on Wednesday announced the country’s forces had captured multiple relatives of slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, including one of the terrorist’s wives — but he also used the occasion to needle the United States for making “a fuss” about the mission that resulted in the most-wanted militant’s death.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed during a speech in Ankara the news of the arrest of one of Baghdadi’s wives and confirmed previous reports that the terrorist’s sister and brother-in-law had also been taken into custody by Turkey.

Turkish officials said they took Baghdadi’s older sister, Rasmiya Awad, into custody on Monday.

Erdogan didn’t provide any other details about the detainees. But he did appear to take a shot at U.S. leaders, noting Turkey “didn’t make a fuss” after capturing the trio.

“The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this,” Erdogan said Wednesday. “But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn’t make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria.”

Baghdadi was killed in Syria in late October in a raid carried out by U.S. troops.