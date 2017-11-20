Erdogan aide: Turkey should review NATO membership

Turkish media reports are quoting an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying it’s time for Turkey to review its membership in the NATO military alliance.

Yalcin Topcu’s comments, reported by Cumhuriyet and other media on Monday, came days after Turkey withdrew some 40 troops from a NATO drill in Norway after the country’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and Erdogan himself were depicted as enemies.

NATO’s secretary-general and Norway’s government apologized to Turkey over the incident, which Turkish officials have described as one of the “greatest scandals” in the alliance’s history.

Topcu said: “This organization, which is engaged in all kinds of hostile attitudes toward a member, is not a must for us. Our presence in this institution must be addressed urgently by Parliament.”

Topcu spoke in Astana, Kazakhstan.