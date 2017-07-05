Episode 1 – Eclipse 101

In the first episode of the East Idaho Eclipse Podcasts we break down everything there is to know about the Great American Eclipse. We get the answers to a lot of questions. What is a total solar eclipse? How often does it happen? How can you view it safely? What kind of weird phenomenon happen during an eclipse? Besides the eclipse, what else should we be looking for? What can scientist learn from the eclipse? And many more.

In this episode we hear from Dr. Rick Fienberg of the American Astronomical Society, Michael Zeiler from GreatAmericanEclipse.com, and Dr. Brian Jackson from the Physics Department at Boise State University.

