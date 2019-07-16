Energy Secretary Rick Perry to travel to Middle East next week

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will travel to Israel and Egypt next week to hold meetings about regional energy and cybersecurity issues, according to an Energy Department official.

Perry will meet with government officials and energy stakeholders in the region during his trip, the official added.

After meeting with members of the Israeli government, Perry will travel to Cairo where he will represent the United States at the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum.

TRUMP VOWS TO SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASE IRAN SANCTIONS IN RESPONSE TO URANIUM ENRICHMENT

The Forum is being used to create a regional gas market that ensures supply and demand while improving trade relations. Other countries that are scheduled to attend include Jordan, Greece, Israel, Cyprus, Italy, and the Palestinians.

The visit comes amid rising regional tensions between the U.S. and Iran as the Islamic Republic continues to break key parts of the 2015 nuclear agreement in response to sanctions reimposed on the country by Washington. Earlier this month, Iran surpassed the Uranium enrichment and stockpile thresholds laid out in the deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Europe looks for ways to deescalate the situation and relieve economic pressure on Iran, U.S. allies in the region fear the eruption of a military conflict.

“It seems that there are those in Europe who won’t wake up until Iranian nuclear missiles fall on European soil,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday. “And then, of course, it will be too late.”