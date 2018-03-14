Emotional testimony in trial of nightclub shooter's widow

Jurors are hearing emotional testimony at the trial of the widow of a man who shot and killed 49 people at a Florida nightclub.

The trial of 31-year-old Noor Salman began Wednesday in Orlando.

On the first day of the trial, jurors listened to a witness who hid under a dead body for three hours during the shooting and watched a video taken during the shooting by a survivor inside the club.

The trial will continue Thursday.

Federal prosecutors are trying to link Salman to the actions of her husband, Omar Mateen. He was killed by police in the hours after killing 49 people in June 2016 at the gay club. Prosecutors said he was motivated by Islamic terrorism.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Mandolfo says the trial hinges on “what the defendant knew.”