Emirates plane carrying sick passengers lands at JFK airport, officials say

An Emirates Airline plane from Dubai was quarantined Wednesday soon after it landed in New York City to treat about 10 passengers who reported feeling ill, officials said.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was called to John F. Kennedy airport after Emirates Flight 203 landed about 9:20 a.m., New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted.

The airline said about 10 passengers reported feeling ill, disputing initial reports indicating that at least 100 of the 500 people on board the plane were sick.

“Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority,” the airline said in a statement.

Phillips said FDNY ambulances were on the tarmac to transport the sick passengers.

Initial reports stated passengers were coughing and had fevers over 100 degrees, according to ABC7NY.

It’s unclear what caused the incident. Phillips said the flight from Dubai stopped in Mecca, where there’s a flu outbreak.

“Early indications point to that as a POSSIBILITY. More to come,” Phillips said.

A New York Police Department counterterrorism division tweeted that it was monitoring what appeared to be a “medical situation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.