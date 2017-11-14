Emergency declared after storm on Greek island of Symi

Greek authorities have declared a state of emergency on the small Aegean Sea island of Symi after a torrential rainfall flooded homes and shops, swept vehicles into the sea and cut power to the island.

The head of the civil protection agency, Giannis Kapakis, announced the emergency on Tuesday after Monday’s storm turned streets into torrents of mud, inundated the local power station and cut the electricity supply for hours. About 10 cars were swept into the island’s main harbor.

The coast guard brought firefighters with water pumping equipment to Symi from the nearby island of Rhodes, while the military sent 19 soldiers with earth-moving equipment and a generator to help cleanup efforts.

The island is known for its beaches and its pretty harbor town.