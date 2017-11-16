Embezzlement Scheme Lands Idaho Falls Woman in Prison

An Idaho Falls woman was sentenced Wednesday to prison for her role in a 10-year embezzlement scheme.

According to the Post Register, Charlotte Pottorff, 65, embezzled millions while working as a bookkeeper for Dura-Bilt Transmissions by cooking the company’s books to make the price of parts seem higher than the actual cost. She then sent herself a check equal to the difference, according to an affidavit by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lynn Moore. Pottorff used the money to feed her gambling addiction. She was charged with two counts of grand theft by embezzlement, perjury and income tax evasion. Pottorff pleaded guilty to all charges in exchange for the state not pressing more charges related to her embezzlement.

Pottorff was sentenced to six to 30 years in prison.

The theft was discovered when Pottorff retired and the new bookkeeper noticed the listed price for some parts did not match the cost listed in company records. Pottorff stole an estimated $2,325,504.89 from 2006 to 2017 according to the Post Register report.