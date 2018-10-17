Ellison loses fight to delay divorce paper release, report says

A Minnesota appeals court on Tuesday ruled against Rep. Keith Ellison and his ex-wife’s attempt to delay the release of their divorce records to allow them a chance to redact ‘confidential information.’

Ellison, who holds one of the top positions in the Democratic National Committee, is near the end of a tight race for Minnesota attorney general and has recently seen his lead slip after allegations of domestic abuse by a former girlfriend.

The Star Tribune reported that the divorce files will likely be unsealed on Wednesday.

Kim Ellison, his ex-wife, told reporters on Tuesday that it was her hope to keep the divorce record away from public scrutiny due to her medical records. The file reportedly touches on her depression and a multiple sclerosis diagnosis. She said there was never “any abuse of any kind in our relationship.”

They were married for 25 years.

The focus on Ellison’s divorce began after Karen Monahan alleged that he tried to drag her off a bed by her feet in 2016. She said she had video of the incident, which she has refused to provide.

Ellison has denied all the allegations and allowed the party to review Monahan’s allegations. The state Democratic Party hired Democratic Party-affiliated lawyer Susan Ellingstad whose draft report cleared him of wrongdoing.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune and conservative news site Alpha News sued to unseal the divorce record, arguing it’s a matter of public interest as he vies for the state’s top law enforcement position.

His wife accused the outlets of using their “personal tragedy for personal gain or political gain or to boost circulation.”

“It’s not fair that my life’s work should be reduced to the two years that I suffered a mental illness,” Kim Ellison, a teacher, said.

Recent polls indicate that Ellison in a dead heat race with Doug Wardlow, the Republican opponent, according to the New York Times.

The poll also found that 40 percent surveyed voters said the domestic abuse allegations “are a factor” in whether to vote for the Democrat. Another poll shows the congressman leading by five points.

