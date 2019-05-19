Elizabeth Warren’s offer to help comedian ‘figure out’ love life sends Twitter into frenzy

Elizabeth Warren: Matchmaker-in-chief?

Sen. Warren, D-Mass., Sunday on Twitter offered to help one user “figure out” her love life as the Democratic hopeful continued campaigning for her party’s nomination ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

OCASIO-CORTEZ ‘ENTERTAINING’ IDEA OF ENDORSING 2020 DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE, POSSIBLY SANDERS OR WARREN

“Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life,” comedian Ashley Nicole Black tweeted in a humorous play on the Democratic hopeful’s “I have a plan for that” slogan, which has appeared on t-shirts throughout the senator’s campaign stops.

But to the comedian’s surprise, Warren did indeed appear to have a plan.

“DM me and let’s figure this out,” Warren responded.

Black, a former correspondent on Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal,” was left stunned. “I am deceased. And ready to welcome new love in my life. And then get our new pres elected,” she tweeted of Warren.

BUTTIGIEG SAYS IT’S ‘NICE’ TRUMP SUPPORTS HIS MARRIAGE, BUT WANTS MORE PROGRESS ON LGBT ISSUES FROM ADMINISTRATION

The comedian wasn’t the only one gobsmacked by Warren’s response. Twitter users largely supported Warren’s move to include matchmaker to her list of 2020 policy proposals.

“Me next, please. Thank you,” wrote one user.

“And THIS is why we love her!” another wrote.

“I want to have a beer with Warren and I don’t even drink,” a tweet read.

Warren has used her reputation as a wonk to roll out ambitious policy proposals since she first announced her candidacy for the 2020 presidential election. The Massachusetts senator has addressed a variety of policy topics, including college debt, the opioid crisis, Wall Street, breaking up Big Tech and taxation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Fox News Poll last week has Warren sitting in third place among Democrats with nine percent of Democratic primary voters. The senator trails former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads with 35 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who has 17 percent.