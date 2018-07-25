Elizabeth Warren supporter arrested after allegedly assaulting US Senate challenger

A supporter of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has reportedly been arrested for allegedly assaulting one of Warren’s opponents in this year’s U.S. Senate race in Massachusetts.

The suspect, identified as Paul Solovay, 74, was arrested Sunday for allegedly pushing a bullhorn in the face of Shiva Ayyadurai, resulting in a bloody lip for the Senate candidate, the Berkshire Eagle reported.

Ayyadurai, who is running as an independent, was using the bullhorn to shout at supporters lined up outside a venue in Great Barrington, about 135 miles west of Boston, to see Warren speak during a town-hall style event Sunday afternoon, the newspaper reported.

“We don’t produce enough engineers. We don’t produce enough doctors. What we do is produce a bunch of s—bag lawyer lobbyists like Elizabeth Warren,” Ayyadurai can be heard shouting toward the crowd in a video of the incident posted to Facebook.

In the video, Ayyadurai can be heard talking about racism, at which point the 74-year-old confronts the Senate candidate. Ayyadurai can be seen repeatedly chanting “racist, racist, racist” before Solovay pushes the bullhorn into his face.

Solovay is then tackled to the ground by Ayyadurai supporters.

“That’s racism right there,” Ayyadurai can be heard saying as Solovay is handcuffed.

Solovay was charged with assault and battery, as well as disorderly conduct. He pleaded not guilty Monday, and was released on his own recognizance, the paper reported.

But the fireworks didn’t stop there. Ayyadurai continued to jaw with Warren supporters – dubbing them “liberal fascists.”

“White privilege … eating your organic food while Elizabeth Warren poisons everyone else. Singing your stupid, bloody songs. Wake up, America!” Ayyadurai can be heard shouting.

The India-born candidate, who has four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology but no political background, has reportedly raised $4.64 million to challenge Warren – although as of late March nearly 97 percent of the donations came from him, while only $153,774 came from other individuals, the Boston Globe reported.

“What you just witnessed is how you white supremacists react when you don’t want to hear the truth. I’m a dark-skinned Indian guy — the same guy you claim you want to help,” Ayyadurai can be heard yelling just before the video ends.

The Senate primaries in Massachusetts are scheduled for Sept. 4. Warren has held her office since January 2013.