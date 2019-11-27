Elizabeth Warren releases climate change ad promising to create one million jobs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has released a new ad touting herself as a fighter on climate change, fewer than three months before the first primary in the 2020 cycle.

“We’re in the middle of a climate crisis, but we can lead the global effort to face down this threat if we take bold action now,” Warren says in the ad, which her campaign tweeted on Tuesday. “I’ll make big investments in American research, American industry, and American workers.”

The ad came as other leading 2020 candidates narrowed their focus on climate change for Iowa, which relies on agriculture and has been beset by severe floods in recent years. Both Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg reportedly honed in on the issue.

Climate change has become a prominent issue in Democratic debates, with CNN hosting a town hall devoted solely to asking what candidates would do about the issue.

In the ad, Warren touted her plans for addressing climate change and promised to “create more than a million good jobs here at home.”

“I’m Elizabeth Warren. I approved this message and I’m not afraid to fight to get this done,” she said, concluding the ad.

In June, Warren proposed a series of ideas with a nod to the goals of the Green New Deal advanced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Warren’s plan entailed a $2 trillion investment in “green research, manufacturing, and exporting.”

Her ad was released on the same day that the United Nations urged dramatic action to reduce emissions and meet the temperature reduction goal set in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Trump provoked progressive condemnation when he announced that he would abandon that deal — a decision he made in consideration of the impact on the U.S. economy.

The Green New Deal, touted by a slew of 2020 candidates, would seek to achieve the Paris agreement’s goal of keeping global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees celsius.