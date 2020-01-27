Elizabeth Warren launches Interfaith Advisory Council to 'fight for social, racial, and economic justice'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., one of several Democratic presidential candidates increasing get-out-the-vote efforts to progressive religious voters, launched her campaign’s Interfaith Advisory Council Friday to “persist together” in a “righteous struggle” against President Trump.

Warren, who has touted being a Methodist Sunday School teacher, has 16 interfaith leaders on her council, including Massachusetts-based pastor Miniard Culpepper, North Carolina Hermitage Heart Zen leader Bonnie Myotai Treace and Massachusetts Rabbi Matthew Soffer, who plan to act as surrogates on the campaign trail, The Hill reports.

WHAT ARE THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES’ RELIGIONS?

“The current administration has spouted harmful rhetoric toward religious minorities and communities of color, and it is our duty to combat this vitriol with love. This council will put faith into action with love and intentionality,” Warren said in her video announcement.

“My fight for social, racial, and economic justice is rooted in my faith,” she added. “Faith doesn’t just call on us to think good thoughts—it calls on us to act.”

Warren joins former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg in bringing faith-based advisers for their campaigns as the Trump campaign continues to fight for evangelical support with “Evangelicals for Trump Coalition.”

Her campaign is expected to announce the endorsement of 100 additional faith leaders in the near future, according to a campaign spokeswoman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.