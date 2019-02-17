Elizabeth Warren heckled at Georgia campaign stop: 'Why did you lie?'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was once again reminded that she exaggerated her Native American ancestry and was heckled during a campaign stop in Georgia.

While introducing herself to a crowd of about 1,000 supporters in a Lawrenceville high school, a man shouted “Why did you lie?” Warren replied back “Be easy, be easy,” while the crowd chanted her name and clapped.

The man was holding up a campaign sign that read “1/2020” as he was quickly escorted out of the building. Warren released DNA results examining her possible Native American ancestry last year in response to criticism from Republicans and President Donald Trump.

WARREN SAYS TRUMP ‘MAY NOT EVEN BE A FREE PERSON’ IN 2020

The test revealed she could be anywhere between 1/64th and 1/1,204th Native American. In early February, she apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking the test, which angered some tribal leaders who felt that being apart of the nation was rooted in centuries of culture and laws, not through DNA tests.

The incident came just days after Warren suggested President Trump “may not even be a free person” in 2020.

Warren made the remark at the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids in front of a crowd of several hundred. The Massachusetts senator argued that Democrats should resist the urge to respond to “a racist tweet, a hateful tweet, something really dark and ugly” when choosing whether or not to spar with Trump.

TRUMP NEEDLES NEW PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WARREN ON NATIVE AMERICAN CLAIMS

“Are we going to let him use those to divide us?” Warren said, according to a report from the New York Times.

“By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president,” she continued. “In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

When asked to clarify her statements, Warren pointed to the multiple open investigations into the president, which includes the Russia probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and two additional investigations led by federal prosecutors in New York and Democrats who won back the majority in the House of Representatives this past November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren’s comments came after President Trump took a jab at her on Twitter shortly after she announced her presidential campaign.

“Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President,” he tweeted. “Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore?”