Elizabeth Warren challenges Biden on abortion, says Trump should be 'in handcuffs'

Elizabeth Warren in an Indiana town hall Wednesday night challenged Joe Biden on abortion, saying the 2020 Democratic frontrunner is wrong to not support the repeal of the Hyde Amendment – which prevents federal funding for ending pregnancies.

“I’ve lived in an America where abortions were illegal and understand this: Women still got abortions,” Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, told host MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “Now, some got lucky on what happened and some got really unlucky on what happened.”

Warren asserted that the Hyde Amendment disproportionately affects poor women.

“Women of means will still have access to abortions,” she said at Fort Wayne event. “Who won’t will be poor women, will be working women, will be women who can’t afford to take off three days from work, will be very young women who have been raped, will be women who have been molested by someone in their own family.”

Other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates like Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Bernie Sanders of Vermont have also come out in favor of repealing the Hyde Amendment.

Biden, the former vice president and longtime U.S. senator from Delaware, voted for it in 1976 and recently said he still supports it.

In the hour-long MSNBC interview, she also said that after she finished reading the Mueller report she concluded that impeaching the president was necessary and if Trump were any other person he’d be “carried out in handcuffs.”

“Some things are bigger than politics,” she said. “This matters for our democracy — not just now, but under the next president, and the next president, and the next president.” She added that “no one is above the law.”

Warren had struggled to gain traction at the start of her presidential campaign but has gained in the polls in recent weeks.