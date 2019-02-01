Elizabeth Warren apologizes to Cherokee Nation over taking DNA test to prove Native American roots

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking a DNA test to prove she had Native American ancestry.

“Senator Warren has reached out to us and has apologized to the tribe. We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws not through DNA tests. We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end,” the Cherokee Nation said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.