Eleven People Arrested in Three Separate Drug Searches

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eleven persons were arrested Monday after Blackfoot Police and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office served three search warrants and multiple arrest warrants.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation that began last February, several agencies participated in the arrests. Because of potentially high risk, the STAR team was called out to secure the houses involved.

Multiple guns, some drugs, and drug paraphernalia were seized during the searches. All of the evidence is currently being processed.

Three people were arrested in the first search on Doud Street in Blackfoot. David Alan Breshears,49, of Blackfoot, was charged with 4 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, 1 count of possession of meth with intent to deliver, and 1 count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, all felonies. Mary Angela Breshears, 50, of Blackfoot, was charged with 1 felony count of possession of meth with intent do deliver and 1 felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. And, Isaac Joseph Breshears, 18, of Blackfoot, was charged with 1 misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and 1 misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He was cited and released.

The second warrant was served at a residence on Tabor Road. Holly Leigh Roll,42, of Blackfoot was charged with 5 felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, 1 felony count of possession of a controlled substance, and 1 misdemeanor county of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Seven people were arrested at the third house at a residence on Lilac. Sasha Wynn, 23, of Blackfoot, was arrested on 4 felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and 1 felony count of possession of a controlled substance, meth. Rick Dee Wynn, 58, of Blackfoot, faces 3 felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, 1 felony count of possession of a controlled substance, and 1 felony count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Zachary Bennet, 40, of Blackfoot, is charged with 3 felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Four people were arrested there on misdemeanor drug charges. Andy Metz, 36, of Blackfoot, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and frequenting a place where drugs are used. Cameron Perkins, 42, of Blackfoot, James C. Thomas, Jr., 25, of Pocatello, and Joseph A. Butner, 47, of Aberdeen were all charged with frequenting a place where drugs ware used. All four were cited and released.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation. Those agencies include Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Power County Sheriff’s Office, Shelley Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, U.S. Forest Service and the Bear River Task Force.