ELECTION 2018: Brush up on candidates and issues before you vote

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Election day has arrived and voters across the state will decide the futures of candidates and initiatives alike. Brush up on the candidates, and listen to proponents and opponents of two key voter initiatives right here, before you head to the ballot box.
Governor
Brad Little – Republican
Paulette Jordan – Democrat
Lt. Governor
Janice McGeachin – Republican
Kristin Collum – Democrat
Congressional District
Aaron Swisher – Democrat
Mike Simpson – Republican
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Cindy Wilson – Democrat
Sherri Ybarra – Republican
Legislative District – #32B
Chad Christensen – Republican
Tom Loertscher – Write-In
Legislative District – #33A
Barbara Ehardt – Republican
Jim De Angelis – Democrat
NOTE: Jim De Angelis declined to be interviewed, due to schedule conflicts
Legislative District – #33B
Bryan Zollinger – Republican
George Morrison – Democrat
Prop 1: Historic Horse Racing
Proponents
Opponents
Prop 2: Medicaid Expansion
Full Debate between Proponents and Opponents