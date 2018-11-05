ELECTION 2018: Brush up on candidates and issues before you vote

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Election day has arrived and voters across the state will decide the futures of candidates and initiatives alike. Brush up on the candidates, and listen to proponents and opponents of two key voter initiatives right here, before you head to the ballot box.

Governor

Brad Little – Republican

Paulette Jordan – Democrat

Lt. Governor

Janice McGeachin – Republican

Kristin Collum – Democrat

Congressional District

Aaron Swisher – Democrat

Mike Simpson – Republican

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Cindy Wilson – Democrat

Sherri Ybarra – Republican

Legislative District – #32B

Chad Christensen – Republican

Tom Loertscher – Write-In

Legislative District – #33A

Barbara Ehardt – Republican

Jim De Angelis – Democrat

NOTE: Jim De Angelis declined to be interviewed, due to schedule conflicts

Legislative District – #33B

Bryan Zollinger – Republican

George Morrison – Democrat

Prop 1: Historic Horse Racing

Proponents

Opponents

Prop 2: Medicaid Expansion

Full Debate between Proponents and Opponents