Elderly man dies when ATV collides with car

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 93-year-old Bondurant man has died after his all-terrain vehicle collided with a car north of Pinedale.



The accident occurred about 1:50 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 191.



The Patrol says William D. Saunders was driving the ATV westbound on a private driveway and failed to see a northbound sports car that was entering the northbound lane of the highway. He died at a hospital in Jackson.



The sports car collided with the ATV and then crossed into the southbound lane where it hit a pickup.



A passenger in the sports car and the driver of the pickup were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.



The accident remains under investigation.