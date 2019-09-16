Elderly man dies when ATV collides with car

September 16, 2019

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 93-year-old Bondurant man has died after his all-terrain vehicle collided with a car north of Pinedale.
 
The accident occurred about 1:50 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 191.
 
The Patrol says William D. Saunders was driving the ATV westbound on a private driveway and failed to see a northbound sports car that was entering the northbound lane of the highway. He died at a hospital in Jackson.
 
The sports car collided with the ATV and then crossed into the southbound lane where it hit a pickup.
 
A passenger in the sports car and the driver of the pickup were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
 
The accident remains under investigation.