El Salvador police say newspaper journalist found slain

Police in El Salvador say unidentified assailants kidnapped and then killed journalist Karla Lisseth Turcios, who worked for the newspaper La Prensa Grafica.

Relatives of the 33-year-old journalist had reported her missing around midday Saturday.

Her body was found several hours later on a road in the Santa Rosa Guachipilin municipality about 130 kilometers (82 miles) northwest of San Salvador, the country’s capital.

La Prensa Grafica cites a police official as saying the woman’s husband, Mario Huezo, identified the body.

San Salvador Archbishop Jose Luis Escobar Alas called it “a very serious attack on society” and urged authorities to thoroughly investigate.