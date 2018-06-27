Eighth suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Bronx teen

An eighth suspect linked to the grisly murder of a 15-year-old who was hacked to death with a machete outside of a New York City deli is now in custody.

Elvin Garcia was arrested and arraigned Tuesday night in the killing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz. He is facing charges including murder, manslaughter and gang assault in the brutal death.

Seven others have also been charged in the incident.

Guzman-Feliz was forcefully grabbed outside the Bronx bodega and assaulted by a group of men who stabbed him repeatedly as he struggled to escape, videos show. He was knifed in the neck and died while running to St. Barnabas Hospital three blocks away.

“The brutal nature of this crime, we will leave literally no stone unturned until we make sure that we get justice and we make sure that everyone in this incident are brought to justice,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said following Tuesday night’s arrest.

Ever since surveillance of the teen’s death surfaced via social media and has aired on major news outlets, it has sparked widespread community unrest and national attention.

The suspected members of the Dominican “Trinitarios” gang are believed to have killed Guzman-Feliz because they misinterpreted his identity for another young man who created a sex tape with one of the gang member’s sisters, police sources told the New York Post.

The seven other suspects were seen by a judge in New Jersey earlier on Tuesday and agreed to be extradited to New York for an official hearing in the near future.

They were identified as Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson, N.J., Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, N.Y., Jose Tavarez, 21, Manuel Rivera, 18, Danel Fernandez, 21, Santiago Rodriguez, 24 and Kevin Alvarez, 19 — all from the Bronx, N.Y.

“Gang members who drag a young teen out of a bodega and then hack him to death repeatedly with knives and a machete deserve to rot in prison for the rest of their lives,” City Councilman Ritchie Torres said following their arrests.