Eight World Cup fans injured after Moscow taxi crashed into crowd

At least eight soccer fans have been injured in Moscow after a taxi plowed into a crowd in the Russian capital during the World Cup.

The driver tried to flee the scene but he was detained by police, according to local reports. He had a Kyrgyzstani driving license. Preliminary information indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The accident took place on Ilinka Street, approximately 650 feet from Moscow’s famous Redsquare and GUM shopping arcade

The fans were reportedly from Mexico, who are in the city ahead of their opening match with Germany on Sunday, which is taking place in the Luzhniki stadium. There are no fatalities.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…