Egyptian prosecutors summon reporters over election coverage

Egypt’s press syndicate chief says state security prosecutors summoned nine journalists over their coverage of last month’s presidential election.

Hatem Zakaria said on Friday that the summons is for the recently-dismissed chief editor of the Egyptian daily Al-Masry Al-Youm and eight other reporters.

They are expected to show up for questioning next Thursday

Al-Masry Al-Youm was fined 150,000 Egyptian pounds, or about $8,500, and its chief editor was dismissed after a report saying the state rallied voters to participate in the presidential election.

Pro-government media and the state’s regulatory bodies have largely criticized independent and foreign media’s coverage of the election.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi was re-elected in last month’s vote, which critics dubbed as undemocratic after all serious contenders quit or were forced to drop out of the race.