Egyptian president sworn in for a second term

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has been sworn in for a second four-year term after being re-elected in a vote in which he faced no serious challengers.

El-Sissi took the oath of office Saturday before parliament amid tight security enforced throughout Cairo.

His only challenger in the March election was a little-known politician who supported him, after several more serious potential candidates were either arrested or intimidated into dropping out.

El-Sissi led the 2013 military overthrow of Egypt’s first freely elected president, Mohammed Morsi, amid mass protests against his divisive rule. Since then, authorities have waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent, jailing thousands of Islamists as well as prominent secular activists. Unauthorized protests have been banned, and hundreds of websites, including those of rights groups and independent media, have been blocked.