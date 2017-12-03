Egypt presidential hopeful returns home, whereabouts unclear

There has been no word on the whereabouts of an Egyptian presidential hopeful who flew home from the United Arab Emirates almost 24 hours ago.

Ahmed Shafiq, a career air force officer who served as the last prime minister under ousted ruler Hosni Mubarak, flew to Cairo from the Emirates on Saturday, ending nearly five years of exile in the Gulf Arab nation.

UAE authorities had arrested and deported him to Cairo after he claimed that authorities there banned him from returning to Egypt to context next year’s presidential election.

There has been no official word on his whereabouts in Cairo by Sunday evening. Relatives were not permitted to greet him upon his arrival Saturday night. He was escorted from the airport by unidentified security men, according to airport officials.