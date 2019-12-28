Egypt minibus crash kills 22, authorities say

A highway accident killed at least 22 people on Saturday after a truck collided with a minibus in Port Said, Egypt, about 125 miles north of the country’s capital, Cairo.

Most of those who were killed were laborers, The Associated Press reported. The minibus, which is commonly used as a taxi in Egypt, was transporting workers from a garment factory when the crash occurred.

Officials released a statement that said eight others were injured in the wreck, with some sustaining serious wounds and injuries.

The victims were taken to hospitals and medical centers for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were reportedly taken to nearby morgues for further identification

A second tragedy occurred on Saturday in Egypt that resulted in six more deaths, after two buses slammed into each other near the Red Sea resort of Ain Sokhna, 75 miles east of Cairo, health officials said.

Among the dead were three tourists — two from Malaysia and one from India — along with three Egyptian citizens, according to the state-run daily newspaper Al-Ahram.

Another 24 people were injured in the second wreck and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Egypt experienced more than 8,000 road accidents in 2018, which left 3,000 dead and 12,000 injured, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.