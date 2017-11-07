Egypt judiciary orders review of notorious Cairo prison

A top judicial agency in Egypt has agreed to review one of the most notorious prisons in the country.

A 12-page document obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday showed that the State Commissioners’ Committee ordered Cairo University to create a team of medical and human rights specialists to assess whether the infamous “Scorpion” prison is suitable to house inmates. The unit is a wing of the Tora prison complex in Cairo.

Once the evaluation is completed, officials will deliver a non-binding verdict on whether the prison is fit for human habitation.

The move comes in response to a complaint by prisoners’ families and NGOs urging the government to close the prison.

International and domestic rights groups routinely document cases of torture and abuse in the prison and by police.