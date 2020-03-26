Eerie drone footage shows deserted California on coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As California adjusts to the governor’s statewide order for 40 million residents to “stay at home” during the coronavirus outbreak, famous landmarks have been ominously empty.

Drone footage obtained by Fox News shows a beach in Santa Monica and an upscale shopping area in Beverly Hills — both usually busting with people — nearly empty.

In Santa Monica, a sign placed near the entrance of a Third Street Promenade reads: “Smile and Practice Safe Social Distancing Stay 6 Feet Apart.” Just a few pedestrians can be seen strolling the sidewalks.

At the entrance to a pier by the beach, a sign notifies residents of the temporary closure, as security guards stand by. Only a few people are walking along the boardwalk while hardly anyone can be seen on the sand.

A similar scene is shown in footage of Beverly Hill’s Rodeo Drive. A few cars drive past commercial buildings as only a few people can be seen strolling down a virtually empty sidewalk.

The eerie footage comes a week after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide order for its nearly 40 million residents.

The order, which took effect midnight on Friday morning, prohibits gatherings outside and requires non-essential businesses to close in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

CHINA CASHES IN OFF CORONAVIRUS, SELLING SPAIN $467 MILLION IN SUPPLIES, SOME OF THEM SUBSTANDARD

Public events have been canceled and bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms and clubs are closed. Essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and banks remain open.

In a letter to President Trump, Newsom’s office projected the virus will infect more than half of Californians within two months.

Within days of the order taking effect, Newsom lambasted young people who ignored the order by flocking to public spaces and ignoring the 6-foot social distancing requirement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Those young people are still out there on the beaches thinking it’s time to party. It’s time to grow up, time to wake up,” Newsom said at a news conference. “Time to recognize that it’s not just about the old folks, it’s about your impact on their lives. Don’t be selfish.”

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.