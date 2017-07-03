Eclipse2017, What Is Social Media Saying? Part 1

This is the a small sampling of the best social media posts for #Eclipse2017! We’ll keep our eye on the web and compile a list for each week leading up to the eclipse.

So let’s see what the internet has to say!

Why are eclipses rare? Sometimes the moon's orbit takes it too high or low. Other times, it is just right. #Eclipse2017

via @NASASun pic.twitter.com/RfFawOZLx1 — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) June 22, 2017

Get ready for the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse! Find out what you'll see based on location. Watch: https://t.co/kfzbuREDWb #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/wnPOXhzeg5 — NASA (@NASA) June 25, 2017

Checkout the very cool enamel lapel pin tracing the Path of Totality of #Eclipse2017. Save 10% Promo Code: Nashville https://t.co/OHvSviifbP pic.twitter.com/NerA5eEafA — Nashville Tennessee (@NashvilleTenn) June 20, 2017

The #SolarEclipse Stamp was unveiled today. It turns black at the touch of your finger & on the back is the path of the #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/LClk1sHhR5 — Anthony Yanez (@AnthonyNBCLA) June 20, 2017

Where will YOU be? Tell us in the comments! Learn more at www.greatamericaneclipse.comOn August 21st, a total eclipse… Posted by Great American Eclipse.com on Friday, June 30, 2017