#Eclipse2017, What Is Social Media Saying? Part 1

July 3, 2017 joshtielor Eclipse

This is the a small sampling of the best social media posts for #Eclipse2017! We’ll keep our eye on the web and compile a list for each week leading up to the eclipse.

So let’s see what the internet has to say!

Where will YOU be? Tell us in the comments! Learn more at www.greatamericaneclipse.comOn August 21st, a total eclipse…

Posted by Great American Eclipse.com on Friday, June 30, 2017

Because you're going to want to capture this memory. #eclipse2017 #eclipsesoundscapes #solareclipse #totaleclipse

Posted by Eclipse Soundscapes Project on Friday, June 30, 2017

