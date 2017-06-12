Eclipse 2017 Mid-Year Space Review

An astronomical coast to coast wonder for the year 2017. The total blockage of the sun’s light will be sponsored by our planet’s celestial revolving orb, the Moon, spanning across 12 states.

These states include Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina. You literally have to be at the right place at the right time to witness the shadow’s effect as it does not cover the entirety of states and barely dips into others.

This year has not been solely exclusive to solar eclipse prepping. The solar system in January provided visibility of the Moon, Venus, and Mars all in close proximity to one another at certain times. In February, there was elements of a penumbral lunar eclipse which doesn’t quite measure up to a total lunar eclipse, may not even have noticed it if you were out looking for it. April, May, and June brought the gas giant to view as often Spring does. We can also continue to expect some meteor showers this year.

Many are planning their vacations around this solar eclipse as it’s been 38 years since we’ve had one in the mainland U.S. (1979).

Written by: Rich Intern