East Idahoans decide bond and levy elections

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Voters have decided the future of several bond and levy elections in east Idaho on Tuesday, August 28.

Bonneville School District #93 received 63 percent of the votes in favor of their $5.8 million annual levy, while Jefferson Joint School District #251 received the necessary super majority of 78 percent in favor of the proposed $36 million bond.

Madison County School District #321 also passed their proposed $3.99 million supplemental levy with 73 percent of the vote.

Idaho Falls School District #91’s failed to get the super majority of votes needed to pass their proposed $99.5 million bond, receiving only 58 percent of the vote, just below the 66.7 percent needed to pass.