East Idaho voters to decide bond, levy elections on Tuesday, March 12

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー East Idahoans will head to the ballot box on Tuesday, March 12 to vote on proposed levies and bonds.

KID NewsRadio has compiled a list of the proposals before people head to the ballot box:

Sugar City Recall Election

Sugar City voters will determine if Mayor Dave Ogden and Council Member Brent Barrus will remain city officials. The recall election comes after a 2017 disagreement over a development called Old Farm Estates which ultimately led to lawsuits and controversy.

Pocatello Chubbuck School District

Pocatello Chubbuck School District is asking voters to approve a $9.25 million levy for operating and maintaining the district’s schools.

Blackfoot School District

On the ballot for Blackfoot School District #55 is an annual $2,275,000 supplemental levy. If approved, the levy would last two years and district officials said the funds would be used to “ensure quality education and life experience.”

West Side Joint School District

Voters are being asked to approve a $40,000 annual levy for a school plant facilities reserve fund. The levy would last five years.

West Side Joint School District is also asking voters to approve a $90,000 annual supplemental levy starting July 1, 2019 and ending July 30, 2020.

Idaho Falls School District 91

Idaho Falls School District 91 is asking voters to approve a $6,800,000 annual supplemental levy for the period of two years.

Ririe School District 252

Voters in Ririe School District 252 will decide if they will approve a proposed $290,000 annual supplemental levy. If approved, the levy would last two years.

Fremont School District 215

Fremont School District 215 is asking voters to approve a $1,500,000 annual supplemental levy for the period of two years.

Snake River School District 52

Voters in the Snake River School District will decide if they will approve a proposed $750,000 annual supplemental levy. If approved, it would last two years.

Clark County School District 161

Clark County School District 161 is asking voters to approve a $250,000 annual supplemental levy for the period of two years.

Challis School District 181

Voters in Challis School District 181 will decide if they will approve a $400,000 annual levy. If approved, the levy would last two years.

Aberdeen School District

Aberdeen School District 58 is asking voters to approve a $275,000 annual school plant levy for the period of five years.

Butte County School District 111

Voters will consider two issues on the ballot for Butte County School District 111. One ballot issue asks voters to approve a $100,000 school plant facility levy for one year, and the other requests approval for $103,000 supplemental levy for a second year.

American Falls School District 381

American Falls School District 381 are asking voters to approve a $2,750,000 annual supplemental levy for the period of two years.

Salmon School District 291

Salmon School District 291 is asking voters to approve a $25,600,000 construction bond. The bond would last 20 years and finance the cost of building an integrated elementary and middle school. The facility would also include a gym and administrative officers.

School district officials say the estimated annual cost for taxpayers should be about $265 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

Grace Joint School District

Grace Joint School District is asking voters to consider to issues on the ballot. One proposed levy would allow for a $150,000 school plant facilities reserve fund and continue in the same amount each year to generate funds for buying and improving school sites, among school related other projects.

Voters will also decide if they will approve a $300,000 supplemental levy starting on July 1, 2019 and ending on June 30, 2020.

Oneida County School District

Oneida County School District is asking voters to approve a school bond not to exceed $14,85 million for a new elementary school. Voters will also decide if they will approve a bond amount not to exceed $3.5 million to build a new district auditorium.

Soda Springs School District

Voters in the Soda Springs Joint School District will decide if they will approve a one-year $728,000 supplemental levy beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020.

Cassia County Joint School District

Cassia County Joint School District is asking voters to approve a bond not to exceed $56.7 million for renovating and improving schools and school facilities, and to address growth and overcrowding.

Bear Lake County School District

Voters in Bear Lake County School District will decide if they will approve a bond not to exceed $49 million for a new middle school, a new auditorium at Bear Lake High School, renovating the high school, demolition of an elementary school gym and building a new gym.