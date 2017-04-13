Idaho lawmakers challenge validity of governor’s veto

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two lawmakers from eastern Idaho say Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter missed the deadline to veto legislation that would have repealed the 6 percent sales tax on groceries.

The Republican governor nixed the proposal late Tuesday evening. Otter has previously said that he had 10 days to make a decision starting when the bill was delivered to his office two days after the session adjourned.

However, GOP Reps. Ron Nate and Bryan Zollinger disagree. The Idaho Falls representatives argued Wednesday that the Idaho Constitution says the 10-day deadline kicks in the minute the Legislature adjourns, not when the governor receives the bill.

Lawmakers went home for the year on March 29. Otter received the grocery tax repeal bill on March 31.

Jon Hanian, Otter’s spokesman, said that the secretary of state has already declared the governor’s veto valid and directed all other questions to that office.