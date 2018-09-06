East Coast and Bermuda need to watch Hurricane Florence

What’s left of Gordon will continue enhance rainfall across the Mississippi River Valley and Midwest over the next several days. Flood watches and warnings are in effect.

Hurricane Florence is moving northwestward, and will be something to watch over the next week or so.

track flo

We are still days out from being able to pin down where the storm will go, but Bermuda will need to monitor Florence Tuesday-Wednesday of next week.

euro

It is way too early to rule out U.S. impacts late next week, as Florence could easily recurve back out to sea or have more direct impacts along the East Coast.

gfs

In the Pacific, Hawaii is watching Hurricane Norman and Olivia.  Olivia may have more direct impacts next week. 

east pac

Meanwhile, hot temperatures and humidity will hang around for another day across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

forecast highs

A cold front will bring showers and much cooler weather to these regions tonight into Friday.
 

today

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.