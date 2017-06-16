Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

June 16, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the preliminary 4.5 magnitude quake occurred in a backcountry area at 6:48 p.m., about 8 miles northeast of West Yellowstone, Montana.

The West Yellowstone Police Department says the earthquake was felt in the town that borders the park but there were no reports of damage.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations said the quake was part of “an energetic sequence” of about 30 earthquakes in the area that began on Monday. Thursday’s quake was the largest to occur in Yellowstone since a 4.8 magnitude quake in March 2014.

Earthquakes occur frequently in and around Yellowstone.

In 1959, the Hebgen Lake earthquake near Yellowstone in Montana killed 28 people.

Related Articles

Featured

Steady Increase in Yellowstone Visitation

June 22, 2015 KID News

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park for January through May is up more than 24 percent compared to the same time period in 2014. Although some of that increase could be attributed to a new after-hours […]

Featured

Yellowstone Bison Might Receive New Management

May 29, 2015 KID News

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A proposal to overhaul the management of Yellowstone National Park’s iconic bison herds get its first airing next week during public meetings in surrounding communities. State and federal officials say it’s […]