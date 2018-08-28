Earthquake east of Los Angeles hits magnitude 4.4, USGS says

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California about 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck about 7:33 p.m. local time, the USGS said. It was centered about three miles north of the city of La Verne in the San Gabriel Valley.

“It was like if somebody had grabbed it and was shaking the house,” Vickie Carillo of La Verne, who was watching “Jaws 2” with her son, told the Los Angeles Times.

The quake was followed by a magnitude 3.4 temblor a minute later.

The main quake was widely felt, either as a sharp jolt near the epicenter or a rolling motion farther away.

It shook buildings for several seconds in downtown Los Angeles.

The jolt also was felt 40 miles away in Sylmar to the northwest and 30 miles south in Huntington Beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.