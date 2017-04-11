Dynamite uncovered after northern Idaho mudslide

A mudslide in northern Idaho has led to the discovery of two cases of dynamite believed to date back to 1974.

The Daily Bee reports a citizen discovered the dynamite on Sunday. It had been buried several feet below the road where the mudslide struck Friday.

Boundary County authorities and a Spokane bomb squad assisted in the removal of the explosives.

County Emergency Manager Michael Meier says the dynamite was likely left behind when the road was originally built several decades ago.

The slide was one of two mudslides to hit Boundary County on Friday. The other slide shut down Highway 95, leaving behind mud and debris.

Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

