Dutch police arrest man after stabbing of 3 in The Hague

Dutch police say they shot and arrested a man known for “confused behavior” after three people were stabbed in the center of The Hague.

Police imposed a wide perimeter around the scene close to the city’s main train station Saturday as the three victims were taken to the hospital.

The Hague police said the suspect was shot in the legs and was known for “confused behavior,” allaying fears that it might have been an extremist attack on a key day for the Dutch.

All across the Netherlands on Saturday over 1 million people congregated in cities and villages to remember the nation’s liberation from German occupation at the end of World War II.